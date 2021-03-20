Donald Trump Jr. Criticised For Sharing Video Of His Father ‘Attacking’ Biden

PA

Donald Trump Jr. has been criticised for sharing an edited video that showed his father hitting a golf ball at President Joe Biden as he climbed the steps of Air Force One.

Trump Jr. shared the video on Friday, after Biden drew attention for tripping multiple times as he ascended the steps of the presidential plane at Andrews Air Force Base.

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured that the president was ‘100% fine’ following the incident, and blamed Biden’s unstable ascent on the windy conditions. However, Trump Jr. later shared a tweet that read: ‘It wasn’t the wind folks.’

You can see it here:

The clip shared by Trump Jr. showed Trump standing on a golf course and taking a big swing before hitting the ball off screen. The video then cut to a clip of Biden climbing the steps of Air Force One, which had been edited to make it appear as if the golf ball hit him on the head and caused him to stumble.

Twitter users were quick to condemn the former president’s son for his decision to share the video, with one unimpressed person responding: ‘Does every member of the Trump family have the intellect of an angry kindergartener?’

Another commented: ‘That guy beat your Dad by more than 7 million votes’.

One social media user said that they had reported Trump Jr.’s tweet to Twitter for ‘violence’, urging the platform to remove the tweet and suspend Trump Jr. for posting it.

The video of Trump hitting Biden was credited to Twitter user @NautPoso, and was reminiscent of a tweet that Trump himself shared in 2017, showing him hitting a golf ball and striking Hillary Clinton.

After Twitter users started to draw attention to Biden’s fall using the hashtag ‘#BidenFall’, some of the president’s supporters decided to change the narrative by using the hashtag to draw attention to the fall in coronavirus cases that followed Biden’s inauguration.

