unilad
Advert

Donald Trump Jr. Criticised For Sharing Video Of His Father ‘Attacking’ Biden

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Mar 2021 15:34
Donald Trump Jr Criticised For Sharing Video Of His Father 'Attacking' BidenPA

Donald Trump Jr. has been criticised for sharing an edited video that showed his father hitting a golf ball at President Joe Biden as he climbed the steps of Air Force One. 

Trump Jr. shared the video on Friday, after Biden drew attention for tripping multiple times as he ascended the steps of the presidential plane at Andrews Air Force Base.

Advert

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured that the president was ‘100% fine’ following the incident, and blamed Biden’s unstable ascent on the windy conditions. However, Trump Jr. later shared a tweet that read: ‘It wasn’t the wind folks.’

You can see it here:

The clip shared by Trump Jr. showed Trump standing on a golf course and taking a big swing before hitting the ball off screen. The video then cut to a clip of Biden climbing the steps of Air Force One, which had been edited to make it appear as if the golf ball hit him on the head and caused him to stumble.

Advert

Twitter users were quick to condemn the former president’s son for his decision to share the video, with one unimpressed person responding: ‘Does every member of the Trump family have the intellect of an angry kindergartener?’

Another commented: ‘That guy beat your Dad by more than 7 million votes’.

One social media user said that they had reported Trump Jr.’s tweet to Twitter for ‘violence’, urging the platform to remove the tweet and suspend Trump Jr. for posting it.

Advert

The video of Trump hitting Biden was credited to Twitter user @NautPoso, and was reminiscent of a tweet that Trump himself shared in 2017, showing him hitting a golf ball and striking Hillary Clinton.

After Twitter users started to draw attention to Biden’s fall using the hashtag ‘#BidenFall’, some of the president’s supporters decided to change the narrative by using the hashtag to draw attention to the fall in coronavirus cases that followed Biden’s inauguration.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower
Animals

Huge Huntsman Spider Terrifies Woman After She Spots It In Her Shower

Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car
Viral

Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car

Psychology Student Reveals Simple Way To Trick Your Mind Into Thinking You’re Not Nervous Anymore
Science

Psychology Student Reveals Simple Way To Trick Your Mind Into Thinking You’re Not Nervous Anymore

Texas Man Arrested Outside Kamala Harris’s Washington Home With Gun And Ammunition
News

Texas Man Arrested Outside Kamala Harris’s Washington Home With Gun And Ammunition

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., golf, Joe Biden, Now, Twitter

Credits

Donald Trump Jr./Twitter

  1. Donald Trump Jr./Twitter

    @DonaldJTrumpJr

 