Donald Trump Jr. Given Permit To Hunt Alaskan Grizzly Bear

Don Jr and his son will be hosting this year’s hunt along with Keegan in Alaska. Join them aboard Alaska’s premiere luxury hunting vessel for a seven-day Sitka black-tailed deer and sea ducks hunt along with Master Guide Keegan McCarthy. Method of take is hunters’ choice…

Each hunter can harvest two Sika black tailed deer. Come share Keegan’s [the guide] knowledge and Don Jr.’s passion to create a once-in-a-lifetime hunting experience for a new hunter.