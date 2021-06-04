unilad
Donald Trump Jr. Is Selling Videos Of Himself On Cameo, And He’s Not Cheap

by : Hannah Smith on : 04 Jun 2021 16:32
A year ago, Donald Trump Jr. was the son of the most powerful man on Earth. Now, he’s competing with Lindsay Lohan and Jay from The Inbetweeners, flogging videos of himself to people on Cameo.

Trump Jr. has spent most of the last few months continuing to push fake claims of rigged elections and complaining about ongoing criminal investigations into the Trump family’s business dealings.

However, it seems he’s recently found himself a new side hustle, joining the ranks of mid-tier and nostalgia celebrities on Cameo, an app that lets users buy personalised messages from various famous people.

Donald Trump Jr's cameo profile (Donald Trump Jr./Cameo)Donald Trump Jr/ Cameo

A message from Trump Jr. doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting at $525. It’s not clear whether that’s a sign that he’s expecting to be wildly popular on the platform, or whether he’s trying to avoid falling victim to prank requests like some other celebs on the app.

In his profile, Trump Jr. describes himself as a ‘Father, Patriot, Outdoorsman, Businessman, Political Commentator and #1 NYT Bestselling author.’ He promises to deliver messages within two to five days, although for an extra $262 he’ll get back to you within 24 hours.

A percentage of the profits from his Cameo requests will go to the Shadow Warriors Project, a non-profit for private military contractors founded by Mark Geist, a former US Marine and vocal Trump supporter, The Independent reports.

So far, Trump Jr. has sent video messages on a variety of themes, from fairly standard birthday wishes to mildly threatening pleas urging women to support Trump on behalf of their partners.

Donald Trump Jr charges $525 for personalised messages (Donald Trump Jr/Cameo)Donald Trump Jr/Cameo

In one video sent to a fan in Australia, Trump Jr. says ‘Don’t worry about it if your wife’s mad at you for saying that election night 2016 was the happiest night of your life… there’s millions of people just like you, you can tell her I said that,’ adding, ‘Thanks for helping us out and supporting us in going after the liberals and the crazies on CNN.’

In another, he appears to speak directly to the family of someone who bought a message, urging them to ‘avoid the indoctrination. Don’t go full commie.’

Trump Jr. has done 23 videos since signing up, and reviews have overall been pretty positive. ‘Wow!!!’ one reads. ‘Thank you so much Donald Trump Jr. for the fantastic personal video message for my husband. I also want to thank you and your family for all you do for the American people. God Bless the Trump Family!!!’

