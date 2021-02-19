Donald Trump Jr. Mocked For Thinking Texas Governor Is A Democrat While Defending Ted Cruz

PA Images/SawyerHackett/Twitter

Donald Trump Jr. has become the subject of mockery for claiming Texas has a Democratic governor while defending Senator Ted Cruz.

At least 56 deaths have been tied to the winter storm wrecking havoc across the south of the US, as millions of residents of Texas battle through nights without power and water.

Meanwhile, amid the weather crisis, Cruz took his family on a trip to Cancun, Mexico. Trump Jr. jumped to his defence, refusing to ‘cancel’ him, but embarrassingly failed to nail down the salient facts.

Sharing a video on Rumble, he wrote, ‘The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake.’

The current governor of Texas is Greg Abbott, a member of the Republican Party. As Roland Martin pointed out, ‘Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr, you are an idiot. Texas hasn’t had a Democratic governor since Ann Richards left in 1995.’

Another user wrote, ‘The Governor of Texas is a Republican, sonny. Just like the Governors of Oklahoma and Arkansas. But those states didn’t have their core infrastructure completely melt down. And their Senators didn’t get caught jetting off while their citizens froze in their homes. Try to keep up.’

A third user tweeted, ‘What Democrat governor are you talking about, Fool? Gov Abbott is a Republican. I urge Texans to cancel every Republican in office. Nationally, we cancelled your evil father and the country is better for it.’

In his video, Trump Jr. argues that because Cruz is a senator, he shouldn’t be expected to stay and help his state as he ‘mostly votes’ on things. While accepting ‘it’s not the ideal time’, he said, ‘Give me a break.’

Amid widespread criticism, Cruz hasn’t apologised for taking the trip, instead telling ABC13, ‘I was trying to take care of my kids. It’s unfortunate, the fire storm that came from it. It was not my intention. In saying yes to my daughters to somehow diminish all the Texans that were going through real hardship.’

He added, ‘In hindsight, if I understood how it would be perceived, the reaction people would have, obviously I wouldn’t have done it.’

US President Joe Biden confirmed today that he’ll sign a ‘major disaster declaration’ to unlock more federal resources in order to help Texas through the extreme weather, as well as confirming a trip to the state.