Donald Trump Jr Posts Bizarre Long-Winded Father’s Day Video

by : Hannah Smith on : 20 Jun 2021 18:06
As people around the world post their Father’s Day tributes, Donald Trump Jr has offered one of his own, in very bizarre fashion.

Rather than opting for a simple tweet or a heartfelt Instagram post, Trump Jr took to Rumble – a Canadian video platform popular with right-wing figures who have fallen foul of YouTube’s misinformation policies – to share a 3 minutes-plus long ode to ‘all the dads.’

‘I just wanted to wish you guys a very happy Father’s Day,’ Trump Jr said. ‘I know my dad’s incredible, I hope your dad is incredible, and I’m trying to be an incredible dad myself.’

Donald Trump Jr posts father's day video on Rumble (Donald Trump Jr/Rumble)Donald Trump Jr/Rumble

Normal enough right? Well things soon took a weird turn, with Trump Jr going on to bemoan the fact that there ‘don’t seem to be enough good dads out there.’

‘It seems to be missing from so many households and you don’t have to look to far into the statistics to realise how problematic that is,’ he continued, in what seems to be a thinly veiled reference to the ‘absent Black father’ stereotype that has long been promoted by conservative politicians.

Watch below:

‘I’d like to thank all the dads that still function as disciplinarians sometimes,’ he continued, referring to his own father’s role in ‘laying down the law’ and ‘putting me in my place,’ which seems like an odd aspect of fatherhood to focus on on today of all days.

‘If we have more [fathers] like you, I promise you we can set this country on the right track,’ Trump Jr concluded.

Happy Father’s Day, I guess.

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Now

