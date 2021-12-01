Donald Trump Makes Scathing Accusations Against Meghan Markle For Disrespectful Behaviour

Alamy

Donald Trump has made scathing accusations against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that he has disliked the actor-turned-royal ‘from day one’.

During a GB News interview with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, Trump did not hold back on his opinion of Meghan.

Advert 10

In the taped conversation held in Florida, which is due to air this evening, December 1, Trump accused Meghan of being ‘disrespectful’ towards the royal family, declaring that she has ‘used’ her husband, Prince Harry.

Alamy

As per Sky News, Trump said, ‘I’m not a fan of [Meghan]. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it.’

The former POTUS continued:

Advert 10

I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.

When Farage asked him about his thoughts on Meghan using Duchess of Sussex-headed paper to write to members of Congress, Trump remarked, ‘She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate,’ adding, ‘I think she’s very disrespectful to the Royal Family and most importantly to the Queen.’

Alamy

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken aim at Meghan, having previously become annoyed at her after she and Prince Harry endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Advert 10

Speaking with reporters at the time, Trump snapped:

I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that. But I wish a lot of luck to Harry, cause he’s going to need it.

Trump also took issue with ‘Megxit’, the couple’s decision to step back from their positions as senior royals and move to LA as financially independent individuals.

Raging on Twitter at the time – when of course he was still permitted to use mainstream social media platforms – Trump declared that, ‘the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!’

Advert 10

Alamy

Comments about Meghan and the royals aside, tonight’s interview reportedly also sees Trump air his thoughts on a variety of topics, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the presidential election, the Capitol riots, the Black Lives Matter movement, the migrant crisis and whether or not he will run for president again.