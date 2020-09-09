Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize PA

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

It’s believed he was nominated by right-wing Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde, with the nomination relating to the recent ‘historic peace agreement’ brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News:

For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.

In his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, Tybring-Gjedde praised the Trump administration for having played an important role in establishing relations between Israel and the UAE.

He wrote:

As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.

Tybring-Gjedde went on to applaud President Trump for his ‘key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and […] creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts’.

Examples he gave included the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North Korea and South Korea. He also expressed praise for President Trump’s handling of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.

Tybring-Gjedde is a member of the Norwegian Parliament and is openly opposed to immigration. He has previously sparked controversy on account of his remarks about Islam, having made comparisons between the hijab and the outfits worn by Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members.

In 2006, Tybring-Gjedde submitted a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for filmmaker Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who is known for being critical of Islam. Ali did not end up winning the prize.

As per The Nobel Prize website, nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize can be submitted by anyone who fits the nomination criteria, which – among other categories – includes members of national assemblies and national governments.

President Trump has previously expressed that he believes himself worthy of The Nobel Prize, as per the BBC News, having made the following remarks during a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, back in January:

I’m going to tell you about the Nobel Peace Prize, I’ll tell you about that. I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said: ‘What, did I have something to do with it?’ Yeah, but you know, that’s the way it is. As long as we know, that’s all that matters… I saved a big war, I’ve saved a couple of them.

President Trump did not specify the Nobel Peace Prize winner or country he was referring to. However, it would appear he was referring to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who received the prize last October.