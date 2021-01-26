Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida PA Images

Donald Trump has opened the Office of the Former President in Florida.

Trump, the only president in US history to be impeached twice, hopes to ‘carry on the agenda of the Trump administration’ from his new office in Palm Beach, with aides and earlier staff helping to run it.

It came on the same day as the House delivered its article of impeachment to the Senate for a trial against him, with Democrats hoping to bar Trump from holding federal power ever again.

Trump PA Images

A statement from the office reads: ‘The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organising, and public activism.’

It adds: ‘President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People.’

The office will have been made available through the Former Presidents Act, a law which provides lifetime benefits to presidents who haven’t been removed from office either via impeachment or the 25th amendment. This includes funding for an office, access to classified security briefings and a pension.

In his farewell address, Trump said: ‘It’s been a great honour and privilege to be your president… I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening… goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form. Have a good life. We will see you soon.’

However, he’s yet to confirm what ‘we will be back’ means yet. There were reports of Trump starting his own political party, named the ‘Patriot’s Party’, but he’s apparently been convinced otherwise.

The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman tweeted: ‘In last 24 hours, after floating through a few folks that he was considering creating a third-party as a way to keep Senate Rs in line ahead of impeachment, Trump has been talked out of that and is making clear to people he isn’t pursuing it, per ppl familiar w his thinking.’

She added: ‘There’s also the fact that threatening a third party while simultaneously threatening primaries makes no sense, which some folks gently pointed out to him.’

If Trump is successfully convicted in the Senate, which would require a two-thirds majority with the votes of 17 Republicans, a further vote could be held to prevent Trump from entering federal office in the future.

However, Haberman also wrote: ‘Trump has started to believe there are fewer votes to convict than there would have been if the vote had been held almost immediately after Jan. 6, the people familiar with his thinking said.’