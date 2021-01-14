unilad
Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Snapchat

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 14 Jan 2021 08:03
Snapchat has now joined the long list of social media platforms that have banned incumbent President Donald Trump.

The platform released a statement on Wednesday, January 13, in which it announced the ‘permanent termination’ of the 74-year-old’s account.

‘Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long-term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,’ a spokesperson for the app said in a statement, as per CNN.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

‘In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.’

It comes after the likes of Facebook and Twitter both blocked Trump’s accounts following his inflammatory statements, which ultimately led to the violence and chaos seen during the Capitol riots that ensued last week.

Facebook announced last week that his account would be blocked from posting ‘indefinitely’ – at least until the time he is no longer in office.

Meanwhile, Twitter locked Trump’s account for inciting violence ahead of the riots. However, two tweets later, the platform decided it would permanently suspend his account; something that is considered to be a huge blow for the businessman, who is known for tweeting near-constantly, regularly making outlandish claims.

YouTube also announced plans to suspend his account for a minimum of a week but potentially longer, after his channel received a strike for posting content that breached its policies.

