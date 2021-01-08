Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter
Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter for life.
Following the Capitol Hill riot, pressure is mounting on Republican and Democratic lawmakers to remove the lame duck POTUS from office either via the 25th Amendment or his second impeachment.
He’d received a suspension from Twitter, in addition to bans on Facebook and other social media platforms, following his posts and videos during the chaos. Now, Twitter has permanently banned him ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence’.
Twitter Safety announced the ban tonight, January 8, following a ‘close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them’.
The company’s post explains:
In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.
However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.
Details of the ban specifically hone in on the president’s two most recent tweets – one of which refers to the ‘75,000,000 great American Patriots’ who voted for Trump, the other announcing his lack of attendance at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 – with Twitter determining they were ‘in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service’.

