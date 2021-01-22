Donald Trump Prank-Called By Piers Morgan Impersonator On Air Force One PA

Donald Trump was prank-called by someone pretending to be Piers Morgan while aboard the Air Force One last year, the presenter has revealed.

The suspected security breach took place in October last year, with Trump only realising he had been duped after calling the real Morgan on his way to Florida the next day.

According to Morgan, Trump had a full conversation with the impersonator thinking it was him.

Piers Morgan PA

In an interview with the BBC’s Americast podcast, Morgan described ‘an absolutely hilarious story, where somebody had called [Trump] pretending to be me the day before and got through to him on Air Force One’.

‘They had a conversation with Trump thinking he was talking to me,’ the presenter explained.

It is not clear who the prankster was or how they got access to the Air Force One phone lines.

‘We had a very nice conversation … I always got on well with Trump,’ Morgan said of the call. However, he added that Trump’s ‘character flaws – the chronic narcissism, the desire to make everything about himself’, made him a ‘useless leader’.

Trump Claims 'We Will Be Back' In Ad-Libbed Farewell Speech PA

The presenter described Trump’s behaviour following the 2020 presidential election as ‘egregious’ and ‘so obviously on a pathway’ to the riots at the US Capitol on January 6. ‘I just felt – no, I’m done with you now,’ Morgan added.

Following the riots at the US Capitol earlier this month, politicians and law enforcement officials blasted Trump for inciting his supporters to march on the Capitol.

In the days that followed, Trump became the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

During the debate on January 13, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, ‘The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.’

PA Images

Rep. Jim McGovern said Trump had stoked ‘the anger of a violent mob’, adding that what took place on January 6 ‘was not a protest’, it ‘was an insurrection’.

‘It was a well-organised attack that was incited by Donald Trump,’ he added.

Trump was first impeached back in December 2019 for pressuring Ukraine to find damaging information on Biden and his son, Hunter, ahead of the 2020 election. The president went to trial, but the Republican-held Senate ultimately voted to acquit him of the charges.

In his final speech before Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, January 20, Trump said it had been his ‘greatest honour’ and privilege to serve as the US president, before adding that he ‘would be back’.

