Donald Trump Predicts Pandemic Will ‘Get Worse Before It Gets Better’

Trump Predicts Pandemic Will 'Get Worse Before It Gets Better'

President Donald Trump has warned he believes the coronavirus pandemic could ‘get worse before it gets better’ in the United States.

Despite previously referring to face masks as unsanitary, the president urged all American citizens to wear them, saying ‘they’ll have an effect,’ and in doing so show ‘patriotism.’

The U-turn comes after Trump, who opted not to wear a mask for the news briefing, was reportedly encouraged by his aides to take on a more measured approach to tackling the virus, as cases continue to spike in the states.

Trump returned to the White House for a public news conference on Tuesday, July 21, for the first time since April, when he made bizarre off-the-cuff comments about how he thought the virus could possibly be treated by injecting disinfectant into people.

‘It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better,’ he admitted. ‘Something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is.’

The president went on to urge people who are not already wearing masks to begin doing so, whether they like it or not.

‘We’re asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask,’ he said.

‘Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they’ll have an effect and we need everything we can get.’

Trump even pulled his own mask out of his pocket by way of example, however he didn’t put it on.

‘We’re asking Americans to use masks, socially distance and employ vigorous hygiene – wash your hands every chance you get, while sheltering high risk populations,’ he said.

‘We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings. Be safe and be smart.’

The change in stance is believed to be linked to the fact Trump knows he will be judged for his handling of the pandemic in the upcoming elections in November and, according to opinion polls, it will be an uphill battle in the fight to get re-elected.

The White House reportedly hopes that in encouraging people to wear masks, Trump will restore some confidence in his leadership.

Former vice president and Democratic challenger Joe Biden publicly accused Trump of failing American citizens in his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

‘He’s quit on you, he’s quit on this country,’ he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Many viewers noted that Trump still chose to appear at the press conference without a scientist or any kind of medical professional to speak about the ongoing virus.