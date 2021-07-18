Donald Trump Said He’d Beat George Washington And Abraham Lincoln In An Election

PA Images

Former president Donald Trump has dropped what could perhaps be his boldest boast yet, claiming he would beat presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in the event of a hypothetical election.

President Washington and President Lincoln are widely regarded as being two of the most respected leaders in US history, and so there aren’t many out there who would dare draw such a conclusion.

However, it would appear that leaving office in a cloud of controversy, scandal and social media bans hasn’t dampened Trump’s confidence one iota, despite the divisive political figure being the first POTUS to be impeached twice.

As per a recent review in The Guardian, Trump made these unsupported remarks to Washington Post journalists Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig for their new Trump book I Alone Can Fix It.

Trump reportedly bragged:

I think it would be hard if George Washington came back from the dead and he chose Abraham Lincoln as his vice-president, I think it would have been very hard for them to beat me.

Of course, President Lincoln and President Washington are long since dead, meaning it’s doubtful they’ll be running in the 2024 election. I guess we’ll just have to take Trump’s word for it.