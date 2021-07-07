Donald Trump Said Hitler ‘Did A Lot Of Good Things’ During Europe Trip, New Book Claims

PA Images

Donald Trump once told his chief of staff that Adolf Hitler ‘did a lot of good things’, according to a new book.

Whether it’s ‘covfefe’, saying there were ‘very fine people on both sides’ at the scene of the Charlottesville Unite The Right rally and counter-protest, or stoking the fire of MAGA mania, the former US president’s words were puzzling and sometimes frightening during his first and only term.

A few stories have emerged on the other end of his presidency: waiters at his hotel explaining the exact rules they had to follow when serving him; how he’s allegedly been asking Mar-a-Lago guests for legal advice amid the heat of the Trump Organisation’s recent indictment; and now, praise for Hitler.

PA Images

Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, by The Wall Street Journal’s senior White House reporter Mike Bender, chronicles Trump’s presidential downfall, becoming ‘the first incumbent in three decades to lose re-election – and the only one whose defeat culminated in a violent insurrection’.

During his 2018 trip to Europe to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, Trump reportedly told his then-chief of staff John Kelly: ‘Well, Hitler did a lot of good things.’ Naturally, Kelly was ‘stunned’ by the remark, coming as he was explaining to Trump ‘which countries were on which side during the conflict’.

PA Images

According to Bender, Kelly was connecting ‘the dots from the First World War to the Second World War and all of Hitler’s atrocities’, as shared by The Guardian.

While Trump has denied the comment, unnamed sources say Kelly ‘told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred’ and spoke about Germany’s economy during Hitler’s reign. ‘Kelly pushed back again, and argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide,’ Bender writes.

‘You cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t,’ Kelly is said to have told Trump.

PA Images

The president has been compared to Hitler in the past, with Anne Frank’s stepsister Eva Schloss saying Trump ‘obviously admired’ him. ‘I even heard that he studied Hitler’s speeches and things like that, so he obviously admired Hitler and just copied him with his anti-Semitism,’ she said.

Kelly ended up leaving the White House in 2019, going on to describe Trump as ‘the most flawed person I have ever met in my life’.

‘The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else,’ the retired US Marine Corps general said, as per CNN.

