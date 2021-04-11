Donald Trump Says COVID Vaccine Should Be Called ‘Trumpcine’

PA Images

Donald Trump has made the rather bizarre claim that people should call the COVID-19 vaccines ‘Trumpcine’ instead of their actual names.

The former POTUS stood before around 360 of his loyal supporters, at Palm Beach’s Four Seasons resort on Saturday, April 10, where he once again tried to take credit for the vaccinations.

CNN journalist Kevin Liptak, who spoke to someone who attended the event, said Trump even referred to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell as ‘a dumb son of a b*tch’ and claimed he didn’t do enough to help with the coronavirus vaccines.

He tweeted:

Trump said everyone should be calling it the ‘Trumpcine’ (instead of vaccine) and deemed Mitch McConnell a ‘dumb son of a b*tch’ during his RNC remarks at Mar-a-Lago tonight, per person in the room.

Tensions have been growing between Trump and McConnell for months now, with the feud coming to a head after the Senate leader backed Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski, who has been incredibly vocal in her distain for the former president.

Despite having previously been a strong ally to Trump, the 74-year-old claims McConnell is now ‘hanging by a thread,’ telling his followers his support of Murkowski is ‘the difference between victory and massive defeat’.

PA Images

McConnell didn’t actually vote in favour of impeaching Trump, but said he was ‘practically and morally responsible’ for the violence at Washington’s Capitol building, which led to the deaths of five people.

Their fall out began when the Kentucky senator said he believed Trump’s actions ‘provoked’ the violent riots which took place on January 6.

Since then, Trump has vowed to punish all the Republicans who have spoken out against him, and try to weed them out of the party in an attempt to take back congressional seats in 2022, before another bid for the White House in 2024.