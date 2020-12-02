Donald Trump Says He'll Run For President Again In 2024 PA Images

Donald Trump told guests at the White House last night that he will run for president again in 2024.

The president hosted the first of many holiday parties yesterday, with dozens of maskless politicians in attendance.

Addressing the crowd, Trump said, ‘It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.’

The event was livestreamed on Facebook by Oklahoma Committeewoman Pam Pollard.

In his address, Trump also alluded to his ongoing efforts to dispel the election results.

Since the election results named Joe Biden the next US president earlier this month, Trump has desperately been ‘trying to do another four years’ by fanning multiple baseless claims that voter fraud took place.

‘It’s certainly an unusual year. We won an election. But they don’t like that. I call it a rigged election, and I always will,’ Trump said.

Over the weekend, Trump gave his first interview since the election took place, slamming the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DoJ) for not helping him substantiate his fraud claims.

He told Fox News presenter Maria Bartiromo that it was ‘inconceivable’ that his allegations of fraud did not have the FBI’s full attention.

‘You would think that if you were in the FBI or the DoJ, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at. Where are they?’ he said.

Earlier today, US Attorney General William Barr said the DoJ had investigated Trump’s claims of systematic fraud ‘and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that’.

Barr said US attorneys and FBI agents had followed up on specific complaints and information they had received, however ‘to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election’.

Clips from the party last night show dozens of people standing closely together in the White House, many without masks.

The US has issued public health guidance alerting people that gatherings of six or more people indoors pose a high-risk of transmitting the virus.

Last month, the first lady’s spokeswoman and chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said that the White House would be moving forward with planned holiday events ‘while providing the safest environment possible’, as per NBC News.

She said that would include smaller guest lists, that ‘masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor’.