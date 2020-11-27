Watch Donald Trump Scream ‘I Hate This F*cking Hole’ While Playing Golf

Donald Trump Screams 'I Hate This F*cking Hole' While Playing Golf PA Images

First the election, now at the golf course… President Donald Trump just keeps losing.

Getting in a few holes before his Thanksgiving dinner yesterday, Trump was seen playing at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

But the game was not in his favour. In a new video, he’s heard saying ‘Oh sh*t’ while teeing off, realising he has, once again, missed the target.

As he watches the ball disappear in the water, he mutters, “I hate this f**king hole!”

Watch here:

Trump could actually change the configuration of the hole if he wanted to. After all, he does own the golf course he was playing on .

His bad mood could be a result of the recent election, in which Joe Biden beat him to become the next US president.

Trump also took questions from reporters for the first time yesterday since November 3.

In a press conference, he said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, confirms Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Trump told reporters it would ‘be a very hard thing to concede’, even if the Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory.

‘If they do, they’ve made a mistake,’ he said. ‘This election was a fraud.’

When asked if he would exit the White House peacefully on inauguration day on January 20, 2021, Trump replied: ‘Certainly I will. And you know that.’

Reverting back to his claims that the election was compromised and without any evidenec, he likened the US to a third world country.

PA Images

‘This is not a candidate that can get 80 million votes,’ he said of Biden. ‘The only way he got 80 million votes is through a massive fraud.’

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Trump blasted the media for pushing out ‘fake news’.

Last week, The Boston Globe reported that since the election toppled him from power, Trump has reportedly tweeted a grand total of 298 times, with 107 of these tweets (35.9%) having been flagged as misleading by Twitter.

Trump PA Images

Trump said:

I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!

The Electoral College is due to meet on December 14 to cast their votes for the president, after voters went to the polls on November 3.