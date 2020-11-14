unilad
Donald Trump Spotted Driving Through DC ‘MAGA March’

by : Emily Brown on : 14 Nov 2020 17:06
Donald Trump Spotted Driving Through DC 'MAGA March'

Donald Trump expressed his gratitude for those protesting the election results as footage showed him driving through crowds of people gathered in Washington D.C.

It’s been a week since Joe Biden was announced as winner of the 2020 presidential election, but Trump supporters still refuse to believe the results and continue to support the sitting president as he throws out accusations of fraud and illegal activity.

Thousands of people gathered in D.C. today to take part in a march from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court in protest of the election results, and Trump showed his appreciation by venturing out of the White House to give them a wave.

Footage shared on social media shows Trump being driven through the streets and giving a thumbs-up to his supporters:

Trump appeared to be wearing one of his staple ‘Make America Great Again’ hats and grinning from the back seat of the car as supporters cheered and waved flags reading ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘MAGA Country’.

The president previously took to Twitter to express his gratitude to those taking to the streets, saying it was ‘heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country.’

Referencing the protest in D.C, he added:

I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!

A permit for the demonstration was obtained by Women for America First, who said there would be music, dancing and speakers at the rally. Only a small number of people in the crowd were seen wearing masks, despite the city’s mandate on protective face coverings.

One attendee cited by NBC News commented:

I saw this thing and it was like ‘save the vote,’ ‘protect the vote’ and I just want to show my support for it. It’s important that we protect democracy.

Trump and his supporters continue to make accusations about fraudulent activity in the election, despite there being no evidence to support their claims. Federal and state cybersecurity experts in the US described the election as ‘the most secure in American history’, but still Trump is arguing that there is a ‘crime’ that needs to be ‘exposed’.

Earlier today, he tweeted:

The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA, at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!

What are they trying to hide. They know, and so does everyone else. EXPOSE THE CRIME!

Twitter has made sure to include a warning on Trump’s tweets to say his claims about election fraud are ‘disputed’.

Emily Brown

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Joe Biden, Protests

