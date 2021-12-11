Donald Trump Starts Speaking Tour

Alamy

Donald Trump is officially kicking off his barely-anticipated speaking tour in Florida.

The former US president’s arena tour with disgraced ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly was announced earlier this year. O’Reilly said the ‘History Tour’ will ‘not be boring’, while Trump said it will be ‘fun, fun, fun for everyone who attends’.

Advert 10

However, despite his spokesperson claiming there’d be some sold-out shows on the horizon, tickets for all four events are still widely available.

Alamy

Trump’s tour will begin today, December 11, at the LA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, followed by a second speaking engagement tomorrow at the Amway Centre in Orlando. He’ll then make appearances at the Toyota Centre in Houston and the American Airlines Centre in Dallas on December 18 and 19 respectively.

‘I will be focusing on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue,’ Trump earlier said, as per Vanity Fair.

Advert 10

While not selling out, more than 1,000 tickets have been purchased between the two Florida venues, with prices ranging from $100 a seat to thousands of dollars for VIP and premium tickets.

Alamy

‘The History Tour has already sold over $5 million of tickets, and the excitement and enthusiasm is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Come December, the sold-out shows will be a memorable night for all,’ Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington claimed to Politico.

O’Reilly also alleged, ‘We have more than $7 million in the bank. We haven’t spent a nickel on marketing, nothing. All those 7 million for four shows were done on the announcement. Marketing will start in about a week. Nobody has sold tickets this fast at this price, and VIPs are sold out at three of the four venues.’

Advert 10

Having been banned from social media and regularly giving interviews to far-right outlets like Newsmax and Fox News, experts believe this is a money-making scheme for Trump ahead of a 2024 run for the presidency.