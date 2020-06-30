Donald Trump Suspended From Twitch As Reddit Shuts Down Fans’ Forum

Ultimately, it’s our responsibility to support our communities by taking stronger action against those who try to weaponise parts of Reddit against other people.

All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity.

The community has consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average (Rule 1), antagonized us and other communities (Rules 2 and 8), and its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations.

Until now, we’ve worked in good faith to help them preserve the community as a space for its users—through warnings, mod changes, quarantining, and more.