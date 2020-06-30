Donald Trump Suspended From Twitch As Reddit Shuts Down Fans’ Forum
Donald Trump is slowly but surely losing his power on social media, as Reddit has shut down a forum supporting the POTUS and Twitch has suspended him from the platform altogether.
It’s no secret that Trump regularly uses social media to push his agenda, so when platforms began to stop letting him post whatever he wanted, he was not happy.
Last month, the president threatened to close down social media platforms after Twitter posted a fact-checking notice underneath some of his tweets. At the time he argued the move ‘stifled free speech’, so he almost certainly won’t be happy to learn that both himself and pages supporting him continue to be kicked to the curb.
This week it was revealed that the livestreaming platform Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, temporarily banned the president’s channel after it streamed a rebroadcast of a 2015 Trump rally in which the president said Mexico was sending rapists to the United States, Sky News reports.
The video violated Twitch’s hateful conduct policy, a spokesperson explained, saying:
Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch.
In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed.
It’s unclear how long Trump’s channel will be suspended for.
Elsewhere, Trump fan accounts found themselves shut down as Reddit announced it was doing overhaul of its content policies and introducing new terms that said communities and users that promoted hate based on identity or vulnerability would be banned.
Approximately 2,000 subreddits, including r/The_Donald, a forum run by the president’s supporters, were shut down as a result of the change.
Chief executive Steve Huffman explained the decision in a Reddit post on Monday, June 29, writing:
Ultimately, it’s our responsibility to support our communities by taking stronger action against those who try to weaponise parts of Reddit against other people.
All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity.
The community has consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average (Rule 1), antagonized us and other communities (Rules 2 and 8), and its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations.
Until now, we’ve worked in good faith to help them preserve the community as a space for its users—through warnings, mod changes, quarantining, and more.
Huffman said Reddit had also banned a subreddit community dedicated to the left-wing political podcast r/chapotraphouse for similar reasons.
Trump used Reddit to his advantage ahead of the 2016 election, conducting an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event with fans on the site.
The bans are the most recent in what seems to be an ongoing battle between the president and social media. Earlier this month, Facebook removed some of his re-election campaign advertisements because they featured an inverted red triangle with a black border – a symbol previously used by the Nazis during the Second World War.
