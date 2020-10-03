Donald Trump Taken To Hospital After Testing Positive For Coronavirus PA Images

President Donald Trump has been taken to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The POTUS was flown to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington DC suburbs yesterday, October 2, after announcing on Twitter that both he and wife Melania tested positive for the virus.

Trump was seen wearing a suit and mask as he walked across the White House lawn to the helicopter which transported him to hospital. He waved and gave a thumbs-up to reporters but said nothing before boarding the aircraft.

The president commented on his diagnosis in an 18-second video released on Twitter – check it out below:

Trump commented:

I think I’m doing very well. But we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much.

In another tweet posted a few hours later, the president wrote: ‘Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!’

Trump’s diagnosis came after his first debate with democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29. Biden has since confirmed that he and his wife Jill tested negative for coronavirus.

The former vice president sent his well-wishes to Trump on Twitter, writing:

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.

Trump has so far been treated with an experimental drug cocktail injection and the antiviral medication Remdesivir. He is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.

