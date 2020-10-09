Donald Trump Tells Old People They’re ‘The Least Vulnerable’
Dubbing his fellow senior citizens as his ‘favourite people in the world’, Donald Trump said that they are the ‘least vulnerable’ to coronavirus.
Despite the fact the World Health Organization (WHO) have long said that those over the age of 60 were the most vulnerable to COVID, the US President made the bold claim in a video of him outside the White House that was shared on his Twitter yesterday, October 8.
This was recently proven when Trump, aged 74, contracted the virus himself. Following the announcement of his positive test last weekend, the president went on to spend three days in hospital.
Speaking about seniors not being vulnerable in yesterday’s video, Trump quickly back tracks and says that they are vulnerable.
Watch it here:
Trump says in the video, ‘We’re taking care of our seniors. You’re not vulnerable, but they like to say they’re vulnerable. You’re the least vulnerable. But for this one thing, you are vulnerable. So am I.’
Confused? Me too.
The US President also talked about the so-called ‘cure’ they have in America at the moment; something which he had taken during his time in hospital.
He says:
We have medicines right now, I call them a cure, I went into the hospital a week ago, I was very sick, and I took this medicine, and it was incredible. I could have walked out the following day – sooner.
It was incredible the impact that it had and we’re going to make that and others that are similar to it – almost identical – we’re going to make them available immediately.
While Trump highly praises the treatment he was given in hospital, it turns out its made in a way that goes against Republican views.
Doctor Eugene Gu called the president out on Twitter for his ‘hypocrisy’.
Replying to Trump’s video, Dr Gu wrote:
The amazing “cure” Trump keeps talking about is Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody cocktail that was made possible by human embryonic stem cell and fetal tissue research that the pro-life Republicans are so adamantly against. The irony and hypocrisy here is astounding.
While it seems America have created a potential vaccine, it was Russia who claimed that they did so first. Back in August, Vladamir Putin announced that he had given regularity approval to a vaccine produced by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute after shortened trials. It hasn’t been confirmed how the vaccine was created, however.
