Donald Trump Was Sicker Than He Admitted With COVID-19

It turns out Donald Trump was much sicker with COVID-19 than he had admitted and almost ended up on a ventilator last year.

The 74-year-old former POTUS contracted the virus in October 2020 and was treated in hospital. His wife Melania Trump also tested positive.

He tweeted soon after his diagnosis, ‘I think I’m doing very well. But we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much.’

Then, upon his hospital release, Trump reportedly wanted to do a Superman t-shirt reveal as a ‘symbol of strength’ and to prove that he was doing OK, but it’s now come to light that he was much sicker than he let on.

According to The New York Times, while in hospital last year, Trump’s blood oxygen became ‘extremely depressed’ at one point and he developed a lung problem associated with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

Sources told the publication that the former president’s blood oxygen levels dipped into the 80s – the disease is considered severe when the blood oxygen level falls to the low 90s.

In addition to this, it’s thought that Trump had difficulty breathing upon his arrival in hospital, and the treatment he received while there indicates that his condition was actually quite bad. However, his team at the White House continuously downplayed the severity of his illness.

The 74-year-old was released from hospital three days later and, despite having been quite ill, he told American citizens to not be scared of the virus.

In a video shared on his Twitter, the former president said, ‘I have learnt so much about coronavirus and one thing that’s for certain, don’t let it dominate you, don’t be afraid of it. We’re going to beat it.’

He continued:

We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you’re going to beat it. I went, and I didn’t feel so good, but I could have left [hospital] two days ago. I felt great, like, better than I have done in a long time.

Trump went on to tell everyone to ‘get out there, but be careful.’

While Trump didn’t die from the virus, as of today, February 12, a harrowing 475,000 lives have been lost in the US, as well as almost 30 million reported cases.