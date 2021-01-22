Donald Trump's COVID-19 Response 'Very Likely Did' Cost Lives, Says Dr. Fauci PA Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response ‘very likely did’ cost lives.

Fauci, who serves as Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, faced several battles with Trump in his handling of the pandemic.

Advert 10

The former administration didn’t have a plan for vaccine distribution, sources say, and Trump continued to call it the ‘China virus’ and even suggested injecting bleach as a cure. Free from his presence, Fauci has criticised Trump’s actions.

Fauci said he prefers life under the new administration, telling reporters as per Sky News: ‘It’s very clear that there were things that were said – be it regarding hydroxychloroquine and other things like that – that was uncomfortable because they were not based on scientific fact.’

He added: ‘I take no pleasure at all of being in a situation of contradicting the president. It was really something you didn’t feel you could actually say something and there wouldn’t be repercussions.’

Advert 10

He went on to say how Trump’s ‘lack of candor’ and ‘lack of science’ contributed to the loss of life from coronavirus across the US, with the death toll currently sitting at more than 410,000, with Biden expecting it to pass 500,000 by next month.

As per Forbes, Fauci said: ‘When you’re in a crisis, with the number of cases and hospitalisations and deaths that we had, when you start talking about things that make no sense medically and no sense scientifically, that clearly is not helpful.’

Trump earlier suggested hitting the body with a ‘tremendous ultraviolet or just very powerful light’, as well as an ‘injection inside or almost a cleaning’ with disinfectant as a possible way to remedy coronavirus.

Advert 10

He was widely criticised at the time, and later tried to backtrack on it as a ‘sarcastic’ remark. However, as a result of the mixed guidance and poorly communicated strategy, ‘people were not trusting what health officials were saying’.

Now, without Trump’s messaging, Fauci added: ‘The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is, and know that’s it, let the science speak… it is somewhat of a liberating feeling.’

Biden has asked Americans to mask up for 100 days, as part of his administration’s efforts to combat the pandemic. He’s also aiming for 100 million jabs in 100 days.

Advert 10

One reporter asked if 100 million would be enough, to which the president said: ‘When I announced it you all said it’s not possible. Come on, give me a break, man.’