Donald Trump’s ‘Disgusting’ Statement Following Colin Powell’s Death Sparks Outrage

Donald Trump has been slammed for his ‘disgusting’ statement in the wake of Colin Powell’s death.

Powell, the first Black US secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away on Monday morning, October 18, at the age of 84 following COVID-19 complications. ‘We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,’ his family said.

His leadership in past Republican administrations was crucial in shaping American foreign policy. In 2020, he said he could no longer call himself a Republican due to Trump’s presidency, and in his final interview with Bob Woodward, he said the former POTUS should have done ‘what Nixon did, and that’s step down’.

With Trump being indefinitely banned from Twitter, he issued a press release commenting on Powell’s death that has been described as ‘disgusting, but not surprising’ by The Lincoln Project.

‘Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday,’ it reads.

‘He was a classic RINO [Republican In Name Only], if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!’

The statement references the self-confessed ‘blot’ in Powell’s career, when he delivered a speech to the United Nations with ‘evidence’ of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. ‘There can be no doubt that Saddam Hussein has biological weapons and the capability to rapidly produce more, many more,’ he said, leading to the US invasion – though no such weaponry was ever found.

‘Of course it will. It’s a blot. I’m the one who presented it on behalf of the United States to the world, and [it] will always be a part of my record. It was painful. It’s painful now,’ Powell said in a 2005 interview with ABC News.

Trump’s response to Powell’s death has been widely criticised, with The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman tweeting, ‘Given the chance to be gracious about someone’s death, or say nothing at all, Trump takes a decidedly different route.’

MSNBC‘s Mehdi Hasan also wrote, ‘Imagine, just imagine, if a Democrat and especially Squad member had put out a statement like this mocking Powell’s death. Republicans & media would be up in arms. But it’s Trump, so we all just shrug and move on. He is graded on a totally different curve to the rest of the world.’