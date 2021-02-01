unilad
Advert

Donald Trump’s Entire Legal Team Quits Days Before Impeachment Trial

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Feb 2021 08:29
Donald Trump's Entire Legal Team Quits Days Before Impeachment TrialDonald Trump's Entire Legal Team Quits Days Before Impeachment TrialPA Images

Just days before Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, his legal team have left him high and dry.

It was reported yesterday, January 31, that five of the former president’s attorneys had left his defence team just over a week before his trial is set to begin.

Advert

Those who were originally set to represent the 74-year-old were: Butch Bowers; Deborah Barbier; Johnny Gasser; Greg Harris and Josh Howard. Bowers was the lead attorney and is said to have assembled the team.

President Trump Holds Departure Ceremony Before Florida TravelPresident Trump Holds Departure Ceremony Before Florida TravelPA Images

Barbier was also a lead attorney on the case, but according to CNN, it was a mutual decision that both she and Bowers would leave.

It’s thought that Trump wanted the team to continue the line that there was mass election fraud and that the election was stolen from him instead of looking at the legality surrounding convicting a president after they’ve left office.

Advert

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller branded convicting the former president as ‘unconstitutional’.

He said to CNN yesterday:

The Democrats’ efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly.

Following the departures, Trump has announced that Bruce L. Castor, Jr. and David Schoen will be leading his legal team.

Advert

A press release was issued with the news yesterday evening at around 7pm ET, with CNN’s Jim Acosta sharing a snippet  of what the release said on social media.

Part of it read, ’45th President Donald J. Trump today announced that highly respected trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr., will head his impeachment legal defense team, brining national profiles and significant trial experience in high-profile cases to the effort.’

Castor is arguably most well-known for his decision not to prosecute Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges in 2005, while one of Schoen’s highest-profile cases was that of Roger Stone, whom he was defending for perjury and witness intimidation charges.

Advert
Melania TrumpMelania TrumpPA Images

Yesterday’s release continued:

Notably, Schoen has already been working with the 45ht President and other advisors on the upcoming trial, and both Schoen and Castor agree that is impeachment trial is unconstitutional – a fact 45 Senators voted in agreement with last week.

Calling defending Trump as a ‘privilege’, Castor said in a comment, as per Complex, ‘The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.’

Advert

Trump’s trial is set to being after the House has submitted its pretrial rebuttal brief on February 9.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead
Celebrity

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead

Grimes Says She’ll Move To Mars In 20 Years Even If It Means ‘Manual Labour Until Death’
Celebrity

Grimes Says She’ll Move To Mars In 20 Years Even If It Means ‘Manual Labour Until Death’

Drag Queen MMA Fighter Says Breaking Nail Is Worse Than Punches To The Face
Life

Drag Queen MMA Fighter Says Breaking Nail Is Worse Than Punches To The Face

Plane Flies Over Robinhood HQ With ‘Suck My Nuts’ Banner
Viral

Plane Flies Over Robinhood HQ With ‘Suck My Nuts’ Banner

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Now, US News

Credits

CNN and 1 other

  1. CNN

    First on CNN: Trump's impeachment defense team leaves less than two weeks before trial

  2. Complex

    Donald Trump's Defense Team Leaves Days Before Trial (UPDATE)

 