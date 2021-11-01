Donald Trump’s New Company Preparing For 2024 Election Or His Conviction

Alamy

Donald Trump’s new company is prepared for two outcomes: his re-election in 2024; or his conviction.

The former POTUS recently unveiled the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), from which he’s launched his own social network TRUTH Social, created ‘to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech’.

‘We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced,’ his press release read.

It’s already faced a number of issues, including hackers and allegations of breaking the rules of its own software’s licence and ripping off Mastodon.

While some investors believe TMTG could lead to a ‘giant media presence’, with Trump having earlier teased another run for presidency in 2024 – even after he was impeached twice and oversaw the deadly Capitol riots earlier this year – his company is preparing for both his election and/or conviction.

A merger agreement released last week, as reported by Forbes, outlines how the fallout of a ‘material disruptive event’ would affect his position as ‘company principal’ in TMTG. Other documents also refer to a ‘majority stockholder’, though their identity isn’t confirmed.

It explains that a ‘material disruptive event ‘means the occurrence of any of the following after the Closing (i) the Company Principal announces that he is running for a public office, or (ii) the Company Principal is personally convicted of a felony criminal offense.’

‘In order to maximise business continuity and to minimise, mitigate, or eliminate any negative impacts on the Company from a Material Disruptive Event, the Company Principal’s ownership and position in the Company shall be structured in such a way as to eliminate the need for restructuring of ownership or changes in position were a Material Disruptive Event to occur,’ it adds.

Michael Klausner, a professor of business and law at Stanford, told the publication, ‘If Trump is really an officer or director of this company, as opposed to a licensor of his name or something like that, I expect he will be on the wrong end of a securities-fraud suit before long.’