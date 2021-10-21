Donald Trump’s New Social Media Truth Platform Hacked Within Hours Of Launch Announcement

Alamy

Within just hours of being announced, former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform has been hijacked by Twitter users.

Trump has described TRUTH Social as being ‘founded with a mission to give a voice to all’ in a press statement shared by his spokesperson Liz Harrington, declaring, ‘Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!’

The 75-year-old was famously booted from Twitter and slapped with a permanent ban following the Capitol riots ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence’. The twice impeached former POTUS and divisive reality star was also kicked off Facebook and Instagram earlier this year.

With the advent of TRUTH Social, Trump was reportedly ‘excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon…’ but, alas, he has already ran into difficulties.

As reported by Business Insider, it took Twitter users just two hours to hack into TRUTH Social, where they created dummy accounts for both Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence under the handles @donaldtrump and @mikepence.

Speaking with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, October 20, Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, revealed that they expected TRUTH Social to be in a beta testing phase for the next few weeks, with a launch expected for 2022.

However, this cyber attack has helped expose the beta site’s vulnerabilities, with a number of Twitter users, including Washington Post tech reporter, Drew Harwell, revealing just how easy it was to hack.