Donald Trump’s Rant About ‘The Blacks’ Exposed In New Book

PA Images

Donald Trump’s earlier rant about ‘the Blacks’ hating him has been revealed in a new book.

The former US president previously claimed he’s ‘the least racist person that you’ve ever encountered’. However, whether it’s refusing to condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville or referring to COVID-19 as the ‘China virus’ or ‘kung flu’, Trump’s remarks have been the subject of criticism for decades, well before he took office.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, with protests all across the country, Trump’s tweets (including ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’) came under fire regularly. Behind the scenes, he was reportedly frustrated with Black communities.

Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, from Wall Street Journal reporter Mike Bender, recounts Trump’s regret over not taking a harder stance against protesters in 2020.

An excerpt shared by Politico reads: ‘For Father’s Day in 2020, what Donald Trump mostly wanted was to avoid his son-in-law. It was Jared Kushner who had talked the president into hiring Brad Parscale to run a campaign that was now, just months before the election, in freefall.’

‘And when most Americans rejected Trump’s unreasonably truculent response to the civil unrest that was sweeping the country, the president also blamed Kushner. Trump privately told advisers that he wished he’d been quicker to support police and more aggressive in his pushback against protesters,’ it continues.

PA Images

‘Trump had staked nearly his entire campaign in 2016 around a law-and-order image, and now groaned that the criminal justice reform that Kushner had persuaded him to support made him look weak and – even worse – hadn’t earned him any goodwill among Black voters,’ it adds.

Quoting directly from Trump, he reportedly said: ‘I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks – it’s always Jared telling me to do this. And they all f*cking hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.’

