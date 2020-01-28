Donald Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Paula White Commands ‘Satanic Pregnancies To Miscarry Right Now’
Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser Paula White has sparked shock and outrage after conducting a bizarre sermon where she prayed for all ‘satanic pregnancies to miscarry’.
This controversial sermon was given before worshippers at White’s City of Destiny church in Apopka, Florida, on January 5.
Pleading with a higher power for miscarriages would appear to be an odd choice given the Trump administration’s hard line stance on abortion. However, White, 53, has since defended her prayer as having been taken ‘out of context for political gain’.
In a clip obtained and shared by Right Wing Watch – a project that ‘monitors and exposes the activities of Radical Right political organisations’ – White made reference to ‘witchcraft’, ‘spells’ and ‘demonic manipulation’ before launching into the most talked about part of her sermon.
After repeatedly begging God to ‘let pride fall’, White preached:
In the name of Jesus, we command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now. We declare that anything that’s been conceived in satanic wombs that it’ll miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm.
It’s not immediately clear what White was asking for from JC. However, seeing as though this part of the service focused on the supposed ‘strange winds’ sent to hurt President Trump, some have speculated White was referring to political rather than supernatural enemies.
This isn’t the first time White has evoked horror movie lingo when mixing the political and the theological. As reported by Newsweek, White has previously accused President Trump’s opponents as being aligned with evil spirits, sorcery and witchcraft.
This recent Rosemary’s Baby-esque outburst has prompted widespread disgust from those from a wide variety of religious backgrounds.
One Christian tweeted:
‘We pray that anything conceived to satanic wombs will miscarry’. WHAT? Nothing in the Bible calls us to curse any other human being (who are all HIS creation!!) I feel confident that my Jesus does not recognize the words coming from Paula White’s mouth. Matthew 7:15
Another said:
So President Trump’s ‘spiritual adviser’ Paula white just declared it Satanic to be against Trump, and then ‘declared’ that all ‘satanic pregnancies’ should miscarry.
I haven’t been a Christian for two years, but even at my most religious I NEVER would have defended that.
Even The Church Of Satan got involved, tweeting the following condemnation of White’s odd and offensive remarks:
Asking your imaginary friend to terminate someone else’s pregnancy against their will is pretty messed up.
White has since hit back at her critics over Twitter, writing:
I don’t normally respond but clearly this has been taken out of context. I was praying Eph 6:12 that we wrestle not against flesh and blood. Anything that has been conceived by demonic plans, for it to be cancelled and not prevail in your life.
That is- any plans to hurt people. Let’s be clear what is really going on… this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain. I will just keep praying!
White is a divisive figure among Christians, with many mainstream believers viewing her philosophy to be heretical and extremely unorthodox.
White preaches the prosperity gospel, which centres around the idea that God wants his followers to be wealthy, healthy and powerful.
Although it’s easy to see why President Trump likes the sound of this, it’s clearly a world away from the teachings of Jesus who was – famously – far more concerned with helping the poor and sick than pursuing personal riches.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News, Donald Trump, Paula White, Satanic Pregnancies, Spiritual Advisor
Credits@RightWingWatch/Twitter and 2 others
@RightWingWatch/Twitter
@Paula_White/Twitter
Newsweek
TRUMP SPIRITUAL ADVISER PAULA WHITE PRAYS AGAINST PRESIDENT'S OPPONENTS, SUGGESTS THEY 'OPERATE IN SORCERY AND WITCHCRAFT'