Doorbell Camera Shows Moment Plane Debris Crashed Onto Street After Engine Exploded In Mid Air

BroomfieldPD/michaelagiulia/Twitter

Footage from a Nest doorbell camera has captured the moment debris from a United Airlines plane slammed onto a street in Colorado.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows a chunk of debris crashing onto the ground on a suburban street, narrowly missing a parked car.

Although not seen on camera, some seconds later a loud noise can be heard as another piece of debris crashes down nearby.

Luckily, the street was clear at the time and no injuries were reported after the fall. Some residents told Fox News that it sounded like they were in a warzone.

One neighbour, Lonnie Kermoade, said, ‘It could have been real tragic. Fortunately, God was looking over everyone.’

This weekend, a United Airlines flight from Denver to Hawaii was forced to return to the airport just 30 minutes after setting off after the plane’s starboard engine burst into flames.

The aircraft, which was carrying more than 200 passengers at the time, was able to make an emergency landing and luckily no one was harmed.

Some of the debris landed in a park where at least six football teams were training, according to the Denver Post.

One of the teams’ coaches, Heather Solar, said she saw debris falling out of the sky a mere 10 feet from where she was standing.

‘Honestly… I thought we were being bombed. There was so much debris in the sky,’ she said.

Local police wrote in a tweet that it was ‘beyond grateful’ that there had been no injuries ‘given the number of people who are at Commons Park on a weekend day’.

One of the plane’s passengers, David Delucia, told the paper that he believed he and his wife were going to die.

‘I can honestly say I thought we were going to die at one point – because we started dropping altitude right after the explosion. I grabbed my wife’s hand and said, ‘We’re done’,’ he said.

David further explained, ‘Everything started shaking, like the worst turbulence you can imagine. When we started to descend, we started going down through the clouds. People were saying that they were dumping fuel while it was going on.’

The US National Transportation Safety Board has announced that it is currently investigating the incident.

In its statement, United Airlines said it would share more information as soon as it becomes available.

‘Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard, and we will share more information as it becomes available,’ a spokesperson said.