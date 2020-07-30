Douglas County Sheriff Tells Library That Supports Black Lives Matter Not To Call 911

Sheriff Tells Library That Supports Black Lives Matter Not To Call 911 Douglas County Sheriff's Office/PA Images

A Douglas County sheriff told a Nevada library not to call 911 in an emergency, after it publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

It came after the Douglas County public library issued a statement regarding diversity and inclusion, in which the library declared they stand against ‘all acts of violence, racism and disregard for human rights,’ according to reports.

The post added: ‘We resolutely assert and believe that all forms of racism, hatred, inequality and injustice don’t belong in our society.’

However, the post, which lined up with the stance of many businesses and organisations standing with the Black Lives Matter movement, prompted Dan Coverley to write a bizarre open letter to the library urging them not to call 911 should they need it.

‘Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help,’ he wrote, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports.

‘I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behaviour, since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past.’

He went on to write:

Numerous Black Lives Matter protests have resulted in violence, property damage and the closing of local businesses, sometimes permanently. To support this movement is to support violence and to openly ask for it to happen in Douglas County.

However, Melissa Blosser, a spokesperson for Douglas County sheriff’s office has since confirmed that the statement was supposed to be considered by the board of trustees, but the meeting was postponed ‘due to [an] overwhelming amount of community response.’

Coverley has since met with Amy Dodson, director of the library, and the pair have issued a joint statement, which said the sheriff’s initial reaction was ‘was rooted in my belief that these issues need to be openly discussed in a way that values diversity and law enforcement.’

He added:

This has been a difficult time to be a law enforcement professional and can be disheartening when we perceive that our office may be under attack.

Meanwhile, Dodson put the incident down to ‘an unfortunate circumstance of misunderstanding,’ adding that ‘the library respects and supports the work of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and appreciates everything they do to keep our community safe.’