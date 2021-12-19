Downing Street Fears Further Allegra Stratton Tapes Coming To Light, Source Says

BBC/ITV

Further recordings of former Downing Street spokesperson Allegra Stratton may be ‘circulating’, leading to concerns in Number 10 about further embarrassment for Boris Johnson, sources have claimed.

Reports have emerged suggesting the leaked recording that showed Stratton laughing with advisors about a Christmas party in No 10 that was alleged to have breached lockdown restrictions is not the only such tape in existence, with officials said to be in a ‘state of panic’ over the potential for more footage to be made public.

Advert 10

ITV

It’s understood that the rehearsal briefings saw Stratton preparing to respond to a number of difficult questions about the government and the prime minister himself, including mock answers about Johnson’s ‘mistresses’ and ‘love children’, MailOnline reports.

‘Allegra is of course well aware she was asked more than just the one question we have all seen. She is feeling very anxious and has totally gone to ground, she is speaking to hardly anyone,’ the source told the Mail, adding that she and her former colleagues were ‘living in fear every day that the rest of the questions put to her will come out’.

‘Any further breach would be in the public interest, so they feel they cannot stop it. They are just waiting like sitting ducks. To say they are on tenterhooks is an understatement,’ they said.

Advert 10

Alamy

The as-yet unconfirmed rumours of more tapes comes as Johnson and his advisors continue to face questions over multiple alleged Christmas parties held while London was in lockdown last year.

It was revealed yesterday, December 18, that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who was appointed to lead an investigation into the parties by Johnson, would be stepping aside after it emerged that a party had been held in his own office last December.