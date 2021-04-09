Downing Street Lowers Flag To Half-Mast As Tributes Pour In For Prince Philip

PA Images/DanielHewittITV/Twitter

Downing Street has lowered its flag to half-mast in the wake of the passing of Prince Philip.

The news of the Prince’s death was announced today, April 9, by Buckingham Palace, which said the 99-year-old had ‘passed away peacefully’ this morning at Windsor Castle. He had been unwell for some weeks prior to his passing, and underwent heart surgery at the beginning of March.

Following the news of his death, Downing Street has lowered its flag to half-mast to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. The flag at Buckingham Palace has also been lowered.

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for more than seven decades. They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November 2020.

One of the last professional photographs of the couple was taken last year while admiring an anniversary card that had been made for them by their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

People have since expressed their condolences to the Royal Family, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Giving a statement outside Number 10 this afternoon, Johnson said of the late Duke:

He was an environmentalist and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable. With his Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.

He added that the nation’s thoughts must turn to the Royal Family today during this sad time.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have taken to social media to express their condolences and sadness at today’s news. One Twitter user wrote, ‘He devoted 74 years to supporting our Queen in service to this great country and the Commonwealth Flag of United Kingdom. How sad. R.I.P. Prince Philip.’

Singer Boy George wrote, ‘Very sad news about Prince Philip. He was a character. Like a very naughty grandfather. RIP. God Bless The Queen!

Leeds United Football Club also paid tribute to the Prince while sharing a photo of him shaking hands with some of the club’s players. The tweet read, ‘The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family following the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.’

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family during this difficult time.