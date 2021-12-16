Line Of Duty’s ‘Ted Hastings’ Returns To Slam Met Police Over Lack Of Downing Street Party Investigations

Alamy/@ByDonkeys/Twitter

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar has appeared to reprise his role as DSI Ted Hastings, but before you think the hit crime drama is returning to the BBC, sadly it’s not.

In fact, he’s slammed the Metropolitan Police over the decision not to investigate the Downing Street party, saying they’re ‘unwilling to get off their backsides’.

Dunbar’s voice appears in a video posted on Twitter by political activist group Led By Donkeys.

During the video, a van pulls up outside Scotland Yard with a screen on the side carrying images of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and the Met Police. The voiceover – which is believed to belong to Dunbar, aka Ted Hughes – proceeds to slam the police over their lack of investigation of the illegal party.

‘M’am, I must protest,’ he starts. ‘Last week senior officers who work in this building issued a statement declaring that they will not be investigating the unlawful Christmas party in Downing Street last year.’

‘The statement claimed a criminal is not possible because there is, quote, ‘an absence of evidence’. Correct me if I’m wrong here, m’am, but the whole purpose of a police inquiry is to gather evidence.’

‘But because your officers are unwilling to get off their backsides and find it, my team are bringing that evidence direct to Scotland Yard,’ he said.

He then went on to ‘remind’ police of what the rules were in 2020 and how they were broken in Downing Street.

‘And of course even Downing Street staff called the event a party,’ he added.

But here’s the punchline. Adrian went on to point out that those non-staff members who were invited to Downing Street for the secret Christmas bash, which Number 10 has called a ‘work meeting’, would have had to have gained access to the building and given their name to a Met Police officer.

‘When did we stop caring about truth and accountability?’ he said.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Ted Hughes without one of his famous catchphrases, and so he concludes the speech with, ‘Jesus, Mary and Joseph led by the wee donkey, who exactly does the Metropolitan Police work for, m’am? Our citizens or Boris Johnson?’

The full video is nearly five minutes long, and passers-by on the street stop to film the demonstration.

When asked by a Twitter user if it was really Adrian Dunbar voicing the clip, Led By Donkeys said, ‘We can neither confirm or deny that Adrian Dunbar is a member of our investigations team.’

Do with that what you will.