Downing Street Refuses To Say If Boris Johnson Supports Black Lives Matter

PA Images

Downing Street has refused to say whether or not Prime Minister Boris Johnson supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

This comes after a senior royal representative revealed that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family are supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

During an interview with Channel 4, for tonight’s Black to Front programme, Sir Ken Olisa, the first Black Lord-Lieutenant for London, spoke of how he had ‘discussed with the royal household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident’.

PA

Sir Ken continued:

It’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They [the royals] care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values.

When asked whether the Queen and the royal family are supporters of Black Lives Matter, Sir Ken replied, ‘The answer is easily yes’.

However, when asked whether the PM shares Queen Elizabeth II’s thoughts on the BLM movement, a Downing Street has reportedly refused to comment.

Replying to The Independent about whether or not Johnson supports BLM, his spokesperson stated:

He’s been asked this question himself before, and he’s spoken about the fact that he’s proud that the United Kingdom is a tolerant and diverse country.

PA Images

When pressed as to whether this constituted support, the spokesperson continued:

I’m saying what he said himself – he supports the right of people to make their feelings known about injustices.

During the UEFA Euro Cup tournament, Johnson came under fire after initially refusing to criticise football supporters who booed the England team for taking the knee.

When asking about the booing that took place during the Romania match on June 6, as per BBC News, Johnson’s spokesperson stated that the PM respected ‘people’s rights to peacefully protest – in this case England’s footballers’ adding, ‘he would want all England fans to be respectful in any football match’.

When asked about whether Johnson supported taking the knee, the spokesperson stated the PM was ‘more focused on action rather than gestures’.

PA Images

On Wednesday, July 14, Labour leader Keir Starmer asked Jonson whether or not he regretted ‘failing to condemn those who booed England players for standing up to racism’, to which the PM replied, ‘We made it absolutely clear that no-one should boo the England team’.

Black to Front will air on Channel 4 this evening, Friday, September 10, at 7.00pm