Downing Street Reportedly Cancels Plans To Invite England Squad Amid Racism Backlash

PA Images

Downing Street has reportedly cancelled plans for the England squad to meet with the Prime Minister this week, amid growing backlash over Conservative opposition to players taking the knee.

Sources told The Guardian that plans had been ‘shelved’ in favour of a speech set to be given by Boris Johnson on plans for ‘levelling up’ the country post-COVID.

Advert 10

The news comes a day after England defender Tyrone Mings accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of hypocrisy after she condemned racist abuse suffered by players following their defeat in the Euro 2020 final, having previously said fans were entitled to boo players taking the knee.

In a tweet Mings told Patel ‘You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.’

Sources did not confirm whether the decision to cancel the reception was linked to Mings’ tweet, and neither Patel’s office or Number 10 have commented on the backlash. However ahead of the final questions had been raised over whether players would be willing to meet with Boris Johnson, with the Prime Minister also having failed to condemn fans who booed the anti-racism protest.