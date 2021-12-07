Downing Street Staff Caught On Camera Joking About Controversial Christmas Party In Leaked Video

ITV News/YouTube

Footage has surfaced appearing to show Downing Street staff making jokes about the controversial Christmas party alleged to have taken place last Christmas.

In the leaked video, obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson‘s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton can be seen at the podium, making jokes to another member of staff, Ed Oldfield. In the video, she is heard laughing while saying, ‘it was not socially distanced’.

Now the staff are being accused of ‘laughing’ at the British public during the pandemic.

In the video, Ed Oldfield, senior advisor to the PM, can be heard jokingly asking Stratton:

I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?

Stratton is then seen laughing as she says, ‘I went home.’ Oldfield then follows up with another question, asking, ‘Would the prime minister condone having a Christmas party?’

To which Stratton laughs and responds, ‘What’s the answer?’

After some more jokes and laughter, Stratton says, ‘it was a business meeting… this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.’

According to reports, the party, said to have taken place on December 18, 2020, was alleged to have been ‘boozy’ and took place inside Downing Street itself. Early indication suggested that around 40-50 people may have attended the supposed party.

In recent weeks the PM and staff have denied that the party took place or that rules were broken.