unilad
Advert

Dozens Of Catholic Priests In Germany To Defy Vatican And Live-Stream Blessings Of Gay Couples

by : Emily Brown on : 08 May 2021 12:37
Dozens Of Catholic Priests In Germany To Defy Vatican And Live-Stream Blessings Of Gay CouplesPA Images

Dozens of priests in Germany are taking in a stand against the Vatican with plans to live-stream blessings of gay couples. 

The move comes after Pope Francis declared Catholic priests could not bless same-sex unions because God does ‘not bless sin’; a stance that was condemned by the LGBTQ+ community and its advocates.

Advert

Groups in Germany have been among those voicing their criticism of the Vatican’s opinion, and after dozens of Catholic theology professors in the country signed a statement protesting the decision, priests are now coming forward to show their support for same-sex couples.

Pope Francis (PA Images)PA Images

In a statement titled ‘Love Wins’, dozens of priests made clear that they ‘will continue to accompany people who enter into a binding partnership in the future and bless their relationship.’

The religious leaders stated that as part of their responsibility as pastors they ‘do not refuse a blessing ceremony’, adding: 

Advert

We respect and value their love, and we also believe that God’s blessings are on them. Theological arguments and knowledge gained are sufficiently exchanged.

We do not accept that an exclusive and outdated sexual morality is carried out on the back of people and undermines our work in pastoral care.

Pride Flag (PA Images)PA Images

The priests involved have also released a list of upcoming church services where priests will publicly bless gay couples. Many of the events will be live-streamed as they take place across the country on or around May 10.

As part of the move against the Vatican, the church of St. Marien-KircheNordstraße plans to hang a banner over the door that reads, ‘You love each other? We bless you!’

Advert
Pope Francis (PA Images)PA Images

In a description of their blessing event, the church said, ‘This is how it should be: We would like to celebrate and bless the gift of love with everyone ‘who love each other,’ all couples, friendships, love relationships. All who reflect the colourfulness of God’s love in their lives!’

The priests have been praised by advocates of same-sex relationships for their decision to defy Pope Francis’s stance.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sixth Grade Girl Allegedly Shoots Three People After Pulling Gun Out Of Her Bag At School
News

Sixth Grade Girl Allegedly Shoots Three People After Pulling Gun Out Of Her Bag At School

Nuclear Reactions Have Started Again In The Chernobyl Reactor
News

Nuclear Reactions Have Started Again In The Chernobyl Reactor

NASA Photos Prove There Is Life On Mars, Scientists Claim
Science

NASA Photos Prove There Is Life On Mars, Scientists Claim

QAnon Thinks Bill Gates Divorced Melinda Because She Was Replaced By Male Clone
News

QAnon Thinks Bill Gates Divorced Melinda Because She Was Replaced By Male Clone

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Germany, LGBTQ+, Now, Pope Francis, same-sex marriage

Credits

Love Wins

  1. Love Wins

    Love Wins

 