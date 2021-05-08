Dozens Of Catholic Priests In Germany To Defy Vatican And Live-Stream Blessings Of Gay Couples
Dozens of priests in Germany are taking in a stand against the Vatican with plans to live-stream blessings of gay couples.
The move comes after Pope Francis declared Catholic priests could not bless same-sex unions because God does ‘not bless sin’; a stance that was condemned by the LGBTQ+ community and its advocates.
Groups in Germany have been among those voicing their criticism of the Vatican’s opinion, and after dozens of Catholic theology professors in the country signed a statement protesting the decision, priests are now coming forward to show their support for same-sex couples.
In a statement titled ‘Love Wins’, dozens of priests made clear that they ‘will continue to accompany people who enter into a binding partnership in the future and bless their relationship.’
The religious leaders stated that as part of their responsibility as pastors they ‘do not refuse a blessing ceremony’, adding:
We respect and value their love, and we also believe that God’s blessings are on them. Theological arguments and knowledge gained are sufficiently exchanged.
We do not accept that an exclusive and outdated sexual morality is carried out on the back of people and undermines our work in pastoral care.
The priests involved have also released a list of upcoming church services where priests will publicly bless gay couples. Many of the events will be live-streamed as they take place across the country on or around May 10.
As part of the move against the Vatican, the church of St. Marien-KircheNordstraße plans to hang a banner over the door that reads, ‘You love each other? We bless you!’
In a description of their blessing event, the church said, ‘This is how it should be: We would like to celebrate and bless the gift of love with everyone ‘who love each other,’ all couples, friendships, love relationships. All who reflect the colourfulness of God’s love in their lives!’
The priests have been praised by advocates of same-sex relationships for their decision to defy Pope Francis’s stance.
Topics: News, Germany, LGBTQ+, Now, Pope Francis, same-sex marriage
CreditsLove Wins
Love Wins