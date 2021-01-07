Dozens Of Congressmen And Women Call For Trump Impeachment PA Images

In the wake of the Capitol Hill riots, more than two dozen congressmen and women have called for the removal of US President Donald Trump.

Yesterday, January 6, supporters of the lame duck POTUS stormed the Capitol building in a bid to prevent Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty and certifying Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

Advert 10

Biden’s win has since been finalised after the building was secured and Vice President Mike Pence presided over the confirmation in a joint session.

In the fallout of the chaos, Trump is being slammed with calls for impeachment and the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

Katherine Clark, assistant speaker of the House and Massachusetts congresswoman, tweeted: ‘Donald Trump is a traitor to our country and our Constitution. He must be removed from office and prevented from further endangering our country and our people.’

Advert 10

Oregon congressman Earl Blumenauer also tweeted: ‘Besides impeachment, I also support invoking the 25th Amendment. This madman must be removed as soon as possible and we can’t allow him to burn the house down as he goes out the door.’

He added: ‘If you are a member of Trump’s cabinet, anything less than organising to invoke the 25th Amendment is cowardice (and it’s too late to save your soul and reputation).’

The 25th Amendment would see the Vice President and Congress declare Trump to be ‘unable to discharge the powers and duties’ of the Oval Office, with Pence then assuming the role of POTUS ahead of Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Advert 10

Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Abdullahi Omar earlier confirmed she was ‘drawing up Articles of Impeachment’.

She wrote: ‘Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.’

Massachusetts congressman Seth Moulton also tweeted: ‘Trump is directly responsible for this insurrection and violence. He needs to be removed from office immediately. It is the Constitutional responsibility of Vice President Pence and the cabinet to exercise the power granted them by the 25th Amendment.’

Advert 10

Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush wrote: ‘As a member of @HouseJudiciary, I am calling for the immediate impeachment of Donald Trump and his removal from office. I’m also calling for the expulsion of @GOP members of Congress complicit in inciting the attack on our nation’s Capitol. Their actions must have consequences.’

Jennifer Carroll Foy, a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, wrote: ‘Invoke the 25th now. Reports coming out of the White House indicate a President who is increasingly isolated and unhinged. While we know he has been unhinged for quite some time, it’s more clear than ever that the threat he poses to our democracy is not theoretical.’

Advert 10

She added: ‘Every hour that passes with Donald Trump in office is one more hour Americans are at risk. This is why I believe the Cabinet must invoke the 25th and remove Donald Trump from office immediately. Absent the invocation of article 25, we need to move quickly towards impeachment.’

Trump is currently locked out of his Twitter account and other social media after inciting protesters to march on the Capitol. There’s been no further indication of whether the 25th will be invoked.