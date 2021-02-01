Dozens Of Republican Officials Leave Party They Now Call A 'Trump Cult' PA Images

Dozens of politicians are said to be leaving the Republican party following Donald Trump’s unfounded voter fraud allegations and the deadly siege of the US Capitol building, which claimed five lives.

Officials, who were previously high up in former president George W. Bush’s administration, are said to be frustrated with Republican lawmakers continuing to back Trump, despite his defeat against President Joe Biden.

Now, dozens have been left unable to recognise the party they previously represented with some even cancelling their memberships, Reuters reports.

Jimmy Gurulé, who previously served as Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence in the Bush administration, said: ‘The Republican Party as I knew it no longer exists. I’d call it the cult of Trump.’

Meanwhile, Kristopher Purcell, who worked in White House communications for six years during Bush’s administration, said between 60 and 70 of former Bush officials have either already left the party, or are planning to cut ties.

‘The number is growing every day,’ he said.

The Republican party has been left somewhat divided over the last few months, between Trump’s loyal followers who continue to believe the election was stolen – despite there being no evidence to back those claims – and those who appalled with the actions of those who took to the US Capitol building on January 6.

Rosario Marin, a former Treasurer of the US, added: ‘If it continues to be the party of Trump, many of us are not going back, unless the Senate convicts him, and rids themselves of the Trump cancer, many of us will not be going back to vote for Republican leaders.’

Republican strategists and officials are now concerned that the party will be left unable to win any elections, while neither camp is completely satisfied with the way in which the party is being run.

Although Bush has remained quiet over the last few years, choosing not to comment on the way in which Trump has run his government, the former POTUS has always been clear to establish that he has retired from politics, therefore disassociating himself with any of the goings on within the current Republican party. He did, however, suggest Trump concede the election once it was clear Biden had won.