Dr. Anthony Fauci Says ‘Real Normality’ In US Unlikely This Year
Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has said the US will likely not return to ‘real normality’ until next year at the earliest.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he anticipates a few cycles of COVID-19 ‘coming back and forth’ before the country is able to return to normal.
According to the latest figures, there have been almost 2,076,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the US, and 115,458 reported deaths across all 50 states. According to Dr. Fauci, it’s because some of those states have attempted to reopen we’re able to see early indications that normality is not an option just yet.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Dr. Fauci expressed concern about the infection rate, which is currently surging across a number of US states. More than a dozen, including Texas and Florida, have just reported record daily totals.
Fauci said, while they were ‘successful’ in suppressing the virus in cities where there were major outbreaks, such as New York, Chicago and Detroit, they are now seeing ‘early indications infections are higher than previously’ as they try to reopen and get back to normal.
Dr. Fauci, who is a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said that without proper measures in place to contain the virus, these states are at risk of experiencing a ‘full-blown outbreak’.
He explained:
The question is will they have the capability to do the appropriate and effective isolation, and contact tracing, to prevent this increase from becoming a full blown outbreak? I’m concerned it’s happening.
I hope the individual states can blunt that. [The virus] could go on for a couple of cycles, coming back and forth. I would hope to get to some degree of real normality within a year or so. But I don’t think it’s this winter or fall, we’ll be seeing it for a bit more.
It is not inevitable that you will have a so-called ‘second wave’ in the fall, or even a massive increase, if you approach it in the proper way.
However, Dr. Fauci was optimistic there’s an end in sight, adding there are several potential vaccines in the works. ‘We have potential vaccines making significant progress,’ he said. ‘We have maybe four or five.’
‘This will end,’ he encouraged. ‘As stressful and devastating as it is, it will end. We are all in it together as a global community, and I do see the light at the end of the tunnel.’
