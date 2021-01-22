Dr. Fauci Says It's 'Liberating' To Not Have Trump Lying About Science Anymore PA

Dr Anthony Fauci has described no longer having to work under Donald Trump as a ‘liberating feeling,’ after returning to the White House to work with President Joe Biden on the United States coronavirus strategy.

America’s leading infectious diseases expert was sidelined by the Trump administration after he expressed exasperation with the repeated attempts to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic, and even became a target during Trump’s rallies, with the former president calling him a ‘idiot’ and a ‘disaster’ after he spoke out against false statements made by Trump about the virus.

Advert 10

At a press conference yesterday, January 21, a clearly rejuvenated Dr Fauci spoke of his relief to be once again working with a government that was willing to follow the lead of experts and scientists, saying, ‘The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that’s it, let the science speak, it is somewhat of a liberating feeling.’

You can watch Dr Fauci speak here:

Fauci and other medical experts were repeatedly embarrassed by wild claims made by Trump about how to respond to the pandemic. During press conferences the former president promoted unproven treatments like Hydroxychloroquine, and even mused about the highly dangerous idea of injecting patients with bleach, while also refusing to promote basic public health measures like mask wearing and social distancing.

Advert 10

Speaking to reporters, Dr Fauci revealed that it had been ‘uncomfortable’ to witness Trump pushing unscientific claims, and added that while he was always candid in speaking out against misleading statements, doing so had got him into ‘trouble’ with the White House.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump PA Images

He said:

I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the president, so it was really something that you didn’t feel that you could actually say something and there wouldn’t be any repercussions about it.

Advert 10

Dr Fauci’s appearance at the White House followed reports that the Biden administration had been left with no plan from the former administration on vaccine distribution. However, Dr Fauci argued that the government was ‘not starting from scratch’ and that ramping up distribution was achievable, saying, ‘I believe the goal that was set by the president, of getting 100 million people vaccinated in 100 days, is quite a reasonable goal’.

President Biden yesterday, January 21, unveiled his national COVID-19 strategy and signed 10 executive orders related to the pandemic. More than 400,000 Americans have died from coronavirus since the first case was confirmed in the country a year ago this week.