Dr. Fauci Says Trump Didn't Think Coronavirus Was 'That Bad' In Shocking Interview PA Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci has spoken out about what it was like to work with Donald Trump during the coronavirus outbreak, claiming the former president didn’t think the pandemic was ‘that bad’.

Trump’s response to the outbreak posed a major cause for concern for US citizens and health experts, with his don’t-try-these-at-home recommendations to tackle the outbreak including shining a bright light inside the body, injections of disinfectant and the notion that it would simply ‘go away’.

Advert 10

Newly-inaugurated president Joe Biden is now taking fast action to try and fix the mistakes Trump made following the outbreak, which, according to Fauci, began with Trump’s failure to acknowledge the seriousness of the threat.

Trump Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid' Of Coronavirus After Removing Mask At White House PA Images

In an eye-opening interview with The New York Times, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he didn’t even meet Trump until more than halfway through his first and only term, when the then-president ‘asked [him] to come down to the White House, bring [his] white coat and stand there as he signed an executive order regarding something about influenza’.

Fauci made more regular trips to the White House following the coronavirus outbreak last March, during which time he would ‘try to express the gravity of the situation’ to the former president.

Advert 10

Despite an ever-increasing number of cases, Trump reportedly always had an aloof response.

Fauci recalled:

The response of the president was always leaning toward, ‘Well, it’s not that bad, right?’ And I would say, ‘Yes, it is that bad.’ It was almost a reflex response, trying to coax you to minimize it. Not saying, ‘I want you to minimize it,’ but, ‘Oh, really, was it that bad?’

The doctor claimed Trump’s White House coronavirus taskforce often held similar opinions, and that when he challenged them he was likened to ‘the skunk at the picnic’.

Advert 10

Dr. Anthony Fauci PA Images

As well as attempting to dismiss the seriousness of the virus, Trump allegedly relied far too much on the opinions of his business connections. Fauci said Trump would take their opinion that a solution might be really important ‘just as seriously’, even if they were based on ‘no data just anecdote’.

The doctor continued: ‘It wasn’t just hydroxychloroquine, it was a variety of alternative-medicine-type approaches. It was always, ‘A guy called me up, a friend of mine from blah, blah, blah.’ That’s when my anxiety started to escalate.’

Fauci quickly recognised the need to correct the misleading claims Trump made at press briefings when given the opportunity, saying:

Advert 10

That’s when it became clear to me: I’m not going to proactively go out and volunteer my contradiction of what the president said. But he would say something that clearly was not correct, and then a reporter would say, ‘Well, let’s hear from Dr. Fauci.’ I would have to get up and say, ‘No, I’m sorry, I do not think that is the case.’

Doctor Fauci Has Been Assigned Security After He And His Family Received 'Serious Threats' PA Images

The expert stressed that he has a ‘great deal of respect for the office,’ but that he knew he had to speak out about Trump’s falsehoods to prevent ‘compromising [his] own integrity and […] giving a false message to the world.’ He added: ‘If I didn’t speak up, it would be almost tacit approval that what he was saying was OK.’

Fauci’s dismissal of Trump’s claims led the president’s supporters to hit back at the doctor, with some going as far as to send death threats. On one occasion, Fauci opened an envelope filled with powder which went ‘all over [his] face and chest’. Thankfully the substance turned out to be a ‘benign nothing’, but he said it was ‘frightening’ nonetheless.

Advert 10

In spite of the responsibility placed on his shoulders following the pandemic, Fauci said he never considered resigning from the role, noting: ‘Someone’s got to not be afraid to speak out the truth.’

The US has reported more than 25 million coronavirus cases since the outbreak began. Biden is now taking a science-based approach to tackle the outbreak and has already started implementing orders to prevent the spread.