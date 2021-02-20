Dr Fauci Says Trump Would Do ‘Terrible Things’ Anytime He Disagreed With Him Publicly

PA Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Donald Trump would do ‘terrible things’ anytime he disagreed with him publicly.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden, suffered at the hands of Trump’s negligible attitude towards statistics and science.

The former POTUS was widely criticised as the pandemic surged across the US, especially in his flagrant antagonism against Fauci (not to mention suggesting people inject bleach). However, his efforts to undermine the physician were particularly thorough.

Fauci has spoken before of Trump’s disregard for the seriousness of COVID-19, even saying his response ‘very likely did’ cost lives. In a new interview with The Telegraph, he described the lengths Trump would go to in order to discredit Fauci.

He explained: ‘Like he allowed [White House trade adviser] Peter Navarro to write an editorial in USA Today saying that almost everything I’ve ever said was wrong.’

Fauci continued: ‘He allowed the communications department of the White House to send out a list to all of the media, all of the networks, all of the cables, all of the print press, about all of the mistakes I’ve made, which was absolute nonsense because there were no mistakes.’

Fauci eventually fought back against Trump, disagreeing with him in public and challenging his completely false statements. This sparked two results: Fauci attracted acclaim around the world for combatting misinformation at the highest possible level; and Trump’s disdain grew greater, even replacing him with Dr. Scott Atlas, the equivalent of a hand puppet.

During a call with staffers, Trump said: ‘People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots. Fauci is a disaster.’

Fauci added: ‘I was trying to let science guide our policy, but he was putting as much stock in anecdotal things that turned out not to be true as he was in what scientists like myself were saying. That caused unnecessary and uncomfortable conflict where I had to essentially correct what he was saying, and put me at great odds with his people.’