Drake Bell From ‘Drake And Josh’ Pleads Guilty To Endangering Children
Actor Jared ‘Drake’ Bell has just pled guilty to endangering children.
Bell, 34, who is best known for his role in the sitcom Drake and Josh, appeared before the court for a hearing on Wednesday, June 23 in Ohio, making his appearance via Zoom call.
He has reportedly pled guilty to attempted endangering children (a fourth degree felony) as well as to disseminating matter harmful to those underage (a first degree misdemeanour).
As reported by TMZ, the judge has accepted Bell’s plea, and the actor may face up to 18 months behind bars on the felony charge. Bell’s sentencing is expected to take place in July.
Both charges put against Bell reportedly stem from alleged incidents that took place in Cleveland, Ohio back in 2017, as per a statement released by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office,
In October 2018, a 15-year-old girl from Canada filed a report with her local police department about an alleged incident that happened between herself and Bell the previous year at a Cleveland nightclub.
While attending one of Bell’s concert back in December 2017, it is alleged that Bell ‘violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm’ to this girl. Investigators have also alleged that Bell sent the teenager inappropriate messages via social media.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.
