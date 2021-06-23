Drake Bell From ‘Drake And Josh’ Pleads Guilty To Endangering Children

PA Images/Nickelodeon

Actor Jared ‘Drake’ Bell has just pled guilty to endangering children.

Bell, 34, who is best known for his role in the sitcom Drake and Josh, appeared before the court for a hearing on Wednesday, June 23 in Ohio, making his appearance via Zoom call.

Advert 10

He has reportedly pled guilty to attempted endangering children (a fourth degree felony) as well as to disseminating matter harmful to those underage (a first degree misdemeanour).

PA Images

As reported by TMZ, the judge has accepted Bell’s plea, and the actor may face up to 18 months behind bars on the felony charge. Bell’s sentencing is expected to take place in July.

Both charges put against Bell reportedly stem from alleged incidents that took place in Cleveland, Ohio back in 2017, as per a statement released by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office,

Advert 10

In October 2018, a 15-year-old girl from Canada filed a report with her local police department about an alleged incident that happened between herself and Bell the previous year at a Cleveland nightclub.

While attending one of Bell’s concert back in December 2017, it is alleged that Bell ‘violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm’ to this girl. Investigators have also alleged that Bell sent the teenager inappropriate messages via social media.