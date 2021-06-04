Jared ‘Drake’ Bell From ‘Drake And Josh’ Charged For Crimes Against A Child

Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office/Nickelodeon

Jared Bell, famous for starring as the character Drake on the hit show Drake and Josh, has been indicted on charges relating to crimes against a child.

Jared Drake Bell, also known as Drake Campana, was officially charged with allegedly committing a disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering of children. He appeared in court in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, where he pleaded not guilty. After agreeing to not have contact with the victim, he was released on $2,500 personal bond.

Advert 10

According to FOX 8 News Cleveland, the charges apparently stem from an in inappropriate chat Bell had with the victim. It is being reported, that the conversation was sexual in nature.

PA Images

According to court documents, the incident in question occurred on December 1, 2017. Just a few months earlier, Bell tweeted that he was in Cleveland, Ohio to perform a concert at The Odeon Concert Club. The tweet has since been deleted.

It is not yet known when Bell was arrested, but his mugshot from the Cuyahoga County Jail was taken on June 3, at just before 3:00 pm. Bell also was asked to provide his DNA to authorities, which is standard practice in the state of Ohio.

Advert 10

Since starring as Drake on one of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows, Drake and Josh from 2004 to 2007, Bell has remained active as an actor and musician. He starred in the comedy film Superhero Movie in 2008 and played Timmy Turner on the live-action Fairly Oddparents TV-movie A Fairly Odd Summer. That said, throughout his career he has primarily become known as a voice actor on shows like Ultimate Spider-Man, where he starred as Spider-Man, as well as other spin-off cartoons.