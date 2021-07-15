Dramatic ‘Real Life Grand Theft Auto’ Footage Shows Car Hitting Police, Fleeing On Train Tracks
An Essex commuter town turned into the setting for a ‘real life Grand Theft Auto’ after a suspect drove down an active railway line in an attempt to escape police.
Video footage has emerged showing a black Land Rover discovery driving through Cheshunt station on the border of Essex and London, much to the shock of passengers waiting on the platform.
According to Hertfordshire Police, the vehicle was a stolen car which had made off onto the railway tracks after being stopped by officers nearby. Police said that two officers were injured after they approached the driver to try and speak with them, with the car suddenly speeding off, striking them and damaging a number of other vehicles in the process. The officers involved in the incident were not seriously hurt.
An eyewitness at the train station told the BBC he was left ‘gobsmacked’ after seeing the car driving past the platform, saying ‘it was like a scene from Grand Theft Auto, the video game.’
After continuing on its unorthodox journey an image posted to social media showed that the car appeared to have been abandoned further down the line, causing serious disruption to train services in and out of London this afternoon. As of 5pm a Network Rail spokesperson said that the car had been removed from the track, but added delays were expected while repairs and safety checks were carried out in the area.
In a tweet, Essex Police said:
Thank you to everyone who has expressed their concern for our officers after viewing these videos.
Their welfare is our top priority and, thankfully, they were not seriously hurt.
They’re being supported by their colleagues at this time.
Naturally, locals found the entire saga both bizarre and hilarious. ‘When you gotta get from Cheshunt to Waltham Cross pronto,’ one person captioned the video, while another wrote ‘If you know anything about cheshunt you will know this is just a normal Thursday.’
Police have confirmed that the vehicle was recovered, but said that the hunt for the driver is still ongoing.
Greater Anglia and Stansted Express services through the area have been delayed or cancelled, with London Overground trains also affected.
