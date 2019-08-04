Driver Banned After Being Filmed Flying ‘Dukes Of Hazzard Style’ Over Roundabout

SWNS

A teenager has been banned from driving following an incident which has been likened to a scene from The Dukes Of Hazzard.

Shocking helmet cam footage, dated September 1, shows 18-year-old Ryan Lamb vaulting an A11 roundabout in his van, with the vehicle sent soaring through the air.

Lamb, from Beck Row, Suffolk, has since been found guilty of dangerous driving, with the sentence handed down at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on August 1. This guilty verdict comes after he denied driving a vehicle dangerously.

Lamb, who was 17 at the time of the incident, had been on his way to the Sundown music festival at the Norfolk Showground when he crashed his van.

Surreal footage shows his silver Citroen Berlingo van speeding along a dual carriageway, before the vehicle spiralled over the ‘Stag’ roundabout on the A11.

Motorcyclist Andy Daynes, 35, caught the footage on his helmet cam while driving behind Lamb, and was left ‘shocked’ by the crash:

I was actually on my motorbike behind him so I saw it all. I pulled over along with some other drivers to see if he was OK. It is quite a bad roundabout, he just didn’t see what was coming because he was going so fast. The driver had a few cuts and bruises but the ambulance came straight away and took him to hospital. He just didn’t see the roundabout coming.

Lamb had reportedly been travelling alongside two passengers at the time of the incident, and only suffered from a few cuts and bruises.

Lamb has now been disqualified from driving or obtaining a license for a year. He has also been ordered to complete an extended retest, pay £310 to the CPS cost, do 80 hours’ unpaid work and pay up £85 victim surcharge.

Handing down the sentence, chairman of the bench Jim Agnew said:

Your driving fell far below the expected standard of competent and careful driving.

Lamb, who is currently unemployed, had been driving for just three months at the time of the crash.

