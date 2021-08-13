Driver Ignores Waterworks Diversion, Ends Up In Waterworks

WSSC Water/Twitter

A Cadillac driver ignored a waterworks diversion, and ended up driving into a sinkhole.

On Wednesday, the driver decided to ignore the cones and barriers which had been set up around the water leak in Maryland.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) had set up a work site to fix the leak, when the man driving the Cadillac ignored their warning signs, plunging straight into a sinkhole.

The leak was located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on the 7600 block of South Osborne Road, according to Fox 5 DC.

The sinkhole occurred due to the water main break causing the roadway to collapse.

The WSCC responded to reports about the water main break at around 4:30am.

The WSCC set up cones and barriers, even taking Twitter to alert those in the area as to the presence of the work site, urging anyone who came across the site to ‘respect the work zone’.

After his stubborn stint which led him to the sinkhole, the driver ended up being taken to the local hospital to be treated for minor injuries at around 6:15am, Prince George’s County’s fire and EMS officials told local station WRC-TV.

Despite the car ending up completely submerged in water, the man was able to get out of the sinkhole, which was covering nearly two lanes of traffic, on his own, according to the WSSC.

Crews managed to get the car out of the sinkhole, using a tow truck and ropes, by 5:00pm. It was later hauled away on a flatbed truck.

The WSSC posted updates surrounding the incident on their Twitter page.

A spokesperson of the WSSC reiterated how the crew had asked driver to avoid the sinkhole area.

He said:

We don’t want something like this to happen. So we have the cones out there. They’re bright. We want you to stay safe, so respect the work zone.

County Police even took to their Twitter account, similarly to WSSC, to warn drivers in the area to avoid the work site.

They asked drivers to ‘avoid South Osborne Rd & Crain Highway due to a sinkhole in the roadway.’ They reassured the public that repair crews were on the scene, but that they were ‘unclear how long the street will be shut down’.

The work required to fix the water main break and sinkhole was still ongoing on Thursday, and according to the WSSC, was a ‘long, complicated repair’.

However, in an update via their Twitter, the WSSC shared that ‘after more than 36 hours’, the water main located on Osborne Road has been repaired. They told the public that crews are ‘filling the area’ and that the water supply will ‘slowly begin to come back’.

The WSSC ensured that ‘paving will begin first thing in the morning’ and thanked locasl for their patience.